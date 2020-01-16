Mercy Eke’s Follows Tacha’s Footsteps As She Now Has A Song

Reality star, Mercy Eke took to her Instagram story to share a photo telling her fans to support her by listening to a song named after her.

Information Nigeria recalls Eke’s rival, Tacha also had a brand new song with popular Afrobeat artist, Slimcase which is expected to drop soon.

Titans are of the opinion that the reality star is trying to match up to Tacha to be relevant in all parts of the industry.

Fans of both reality stars have been at war on Twitter as Tacha shared some nasty WhatsApp message she received from Mercy’s fan.

See screenshot below: