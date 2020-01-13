Mercy Eke’s Sister Accuses Tacha’s Fans Of Spreading Death Rumors (Video)

by Michael Isaac
marcy and Tacha
Mercy And Tacha

Promise Eke, sister to Reality TV star, Mercy, has taken a jab at Tacha’s fans.

Taking to social media to make a video addressing them, Promise hinted that the viral reports that her sister and mother are dead are false.

Promise also pointed out that the rumours were ignited by fans of Tacha.

She questioned Tacha’s fan over the photos of her mother they shared and tagged ‘RIP’ ‘Gone too soon’

In another photo, a fan hinted that Mercy was dying of cancer as she has spent all her proceeds treating the ailment.

See Photos Here:

Mercy Eke's Sister
Post From Tacha’s Fans
Mercy Eke's Sister
Post From Tacha’s Fans

Watch The Video Here:

 

