Mercy Johnson Reveals Secret Of ‘Having It All’ To Fans

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has shared with her fans what she terms the secret of having it all. According to the screen diva, the simple secret to achieving this is to simply believe that one already has it all. What do you think???

The screen diva made this known in an Instagram post she sent out on Friday, 17th January.

“The secret of having it all is believing you already do….@princeodiokojie , (see your wife oo) this is the glow when i am certain that oluwa got me😜😂😂 24th on my mind….The Legend Of Inikpi will be in cinemas nationwide….Ghana are you ready too?

