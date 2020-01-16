Michael Okpara University Male Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

It has been reported that Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State (MOUAU) male hostel was razed down by fire in the late hours of Wednesday January 15 2020.

Michael Okpara University
Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Male Hostel up in flames

Eyewitnesses alleged that no casualty was recorded in the fire incident at the institution’s male hostel popularly known as Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) hostel.

According to some eyewitnesses, residents of the hall lost their properties to the fire as there was reportedly not enough water to put out the inferno.

Watch the video below:

