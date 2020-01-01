Michelle Gentry Pens A Lovely Note To Her Mom, Mercy Aigbe As She Turns 42

by Amaka Odozi

Young entrepreneur, Michelle Gentry has taken to herInstagram page to wish her mother, Mercy Aigbe a happy birthday as she turned 42 on Wednesday.

Michelle Gentry and Mercy Aigbe
Young entrepreneur, Michelle Gentry and actress, Mercy Aigbe

The 18-year-old University of Manitoba student shared a photo of her mother with the caption;

“To my beautiful mom❤️
I love you so much with everything in me words can’t even describe
You put everyone else first before even considering yourself, you’re the most selfless human being I’ve met and I’m grateful to be your daughter
Your love is kind and your love is pure and I’m grateful to God that I get to experience such love🥺
Thank you for all you do for me and my brother, all the sacrifices you make for us in a heartbeat🥺
I pray God answers my prayers and grants me my dreams to spoil you and treat you like a queen when I grow up🥺🥰
I love you so much mummy
Happy birthday ❤️”

