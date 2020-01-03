Mompha Party With Naira Marley, Broda Shaggi (Video)

Embattled Instagram celebrity, Mompha has been spotted partying with popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley and comedian, Broda Shaggi.

Recall it was reported on Thursday that the rapper brought up the Burea De change king at an event which led to outrage on social media.

Now in a video that just surfaced online, it can be seen that the embattled Instagram celebrity, who showed his dance steps partied with the rapper, the comedian and a host of other celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Watch the video below: