‘More Cars, Houses, Private Jets’ – Davido Highlights Goals For 2020 (Video)

Afro-pop singer Davido, has shared his goals for this new year with his fans and followers.

According to him, the goal for 2020 is to acquire more cars, more houses and private jets.

According to the Risky crooner, he will be adding to his collection of luxury properties. He disclosed that he intends to buy new cars, houses and private jets.

The music star also shared video on his Instagram page in which he was spotted with wealthy business mogul, Soso Soberekon.

Soberekon handed Davido some foreign currency which the singer sprayed around the living room.

Watch The Video Here: