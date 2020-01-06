Most People Pay First Fruit Offering Out Of Ignorance: Daddy Freeze

It is a common practice among some Christians to pay first fruit offerings on the first Sundays of the year. Firstfruits in most cases are their first earnings for the year.

Well, controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has opined that most people that pay this offering do so out of ignorance.

According to the controversial media personality, many people pay this offering with the mindset that it would make them rich.

He concluded by saying most of these people don’t know why Jesus Christ died.

He wrote: