Most People Pay First Fruit Offering Out Of Ignorance: Daddy Freeze

by Eyitemi Majeed
OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

It is a common practice among some Christians to pay first fruit offerings on the first Sundays of the year. Firstfruits in most cases are their first earnings for the year.

Well, controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has opined that most people that pay this offering do so out of ignorance.

According to the controversial media personality, many people pay this offering with the mindset that it would make them rich.

Read Also: I Doubt Anyone Will Face God;s Wrath For Celebrating Christmas: Yomi Black Tells Daddy Freeze

He concluded by saying most of these people don’t know why Jesus Christ died.

He wrote:

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze
0

You may also like

Fans Attack Davido On Instagram For Wearing Jacket That Symbolizes Slavery

‘A baby can never make a man stick with you, take that from me’- Sunmbo Adeoye tells women

Halle Berry Gives Birth To A Son

#TBT : These Throwback Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities Will Totally Crack You Up

Omotola And Her Second Daughter Are The New Cool In Town; SEE Photo Evidence

Kogi corps member reveals what she did to an ‘old’ man who was interested in her

Model opens up about the horrific beating she recieved from MMA fighter ‘War Machine’

Emmanuella

Fans Blast Comedian For Commenting On Emmanuella’s Breast

#BBNaija2018: Alex Reveals What Bambam Tells Teddy A To Do For Her In Toilet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *