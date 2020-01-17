Mr Real Celebrates His Daughter’s 3rd Birthday

by Amaka Odozi

Indigenous street pop act, Mr Real took to his Instagram page to celebrate his beautiful daughter as she turned 3 on Wednesday.

Mr Real
Nigerian musician, Mr Real

The proud father and ‘Onigbese’ hit maker took to his Instagram page to share photos and videos of his daughter with the words;

My daughter is 3 today and since she came into my life is blessings upon blessings You will always be my sunshine, my little angel. You make each year brighter and you continue to illuminate our lives Daddy loves you so much! Happy birthday mummy.”

See the full post below:

