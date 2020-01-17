My 2020 Goal Is To Help People Pay School Fees – Waje

Nigerian singer Waje has shared that part of her new year resolution includes helping people to pay their school fees among others.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, the talented singer then announced that she is ready to achieve the set objective.

She wrote:

Now I’m ready

My 2020 goal is to help people.

help businesses grow, pay fees for some who can’t, use my voice for those who can’t. By your grace Lord I’ll build a legacy, live my best life, own my truth, work on my flaws, love love and live a life to thanksgiving. Thank you merbella for detoxing me.

Thanks @omawonder my travel buddy and friend.