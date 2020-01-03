“My Fellow Celebs Don’t Like Me” – M.I Abaga

by Amaka Odozi

It appears Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga has come to a conclusion that none of his colleagues in the entertainment industry likes him but he claims he doesn’t care.

Mi Abaga release is top ten rappers
Rapper, MI Abaga

A web user, @GreengrassU, had brought it to the rapper’s attention via Twitter with a tweet that reads;

“I think your fellow celeb/artist don’t like you that much and they took every opportunity to show it. Like the AKA n Wiz issue. They came for you and you took an L e.g sliding in VEC DM.”

Reacting to this, MI Abaga confirmed that the hate keeps getting clearer by the day.

In his words;

“This is becoming clearer by the day! Don’t really care though!!! Positive vibes only”

See the exchange below:

MI Abaga's tweet

