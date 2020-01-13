‘My Husband Had Fun Cutting My Hair’ – Actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus (Video)

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Stephanie Linus, is starting off the year 2020 with a different look.

The 37-year-old actress shared photos and videos her newly shaved head on Instagram.

In the video Stephanie posted, showing off her new look, the actress revealed in her caption that it was her husband, Linus Idahosa, who helped shave her hair.

Sharing her excitement, Stephanie wrote: “Good Morning Amazonians, I know what you are going to say… Again???? My husband had fun cutting my hair.”

