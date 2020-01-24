Entertainment

‘My Love For Rihanna Is Like Climate Change’ – Uche Maduagwu

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

uche maduagwu
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has expressed his love for American singer and fashion entrepreneur, Rihanna.

Maduagwu stated that Rihanna is the only woman that makes him happy as he expressed his affection towards her with words.

Recall that the actor has been speaking a lot about other celebrities in Nigeria, as it is, the actor has taken a step further in the international scene.

READ ALSO – ‘Wedding, Baby Girl’ – Uche Maduagwu Predicts 2020 For Rita Dominic

Sharing a photo of Rihanna, Uche hinted just how serious his love for the singer is.

See Photo Here:

Uche Maduagwu
Uche’s Post

