My New Year Resolution Is To Pay Toke Makinwa’s Bride Price: Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has declared that his new year resolution is to pay the bride price of popular on-air personality, Toke Makinwa.

He made this known in an Instagram post on Thursday, 16th January.

He wrote:

“My new year resolution is to pay @tokemakinwa bride price physically and spiritually, she is the only woman that knows how to prepare my favorite native food… 😍😍I know some billionaire daughter who should be going to #Tacha for singing #tutorial will be jealous of my intention to pay #TokeMakinwa bride price in 2020, 💎my #dear, before you come on #instagram to start bringing out those your mumu tears, 😭which we now know you bring out whenever you want to release another boring #song, listen carefully, Toke is a talented and humble woman, she knows how to cook very well and does not depend on any billionaire #father, 💰she worked hard for everything she has today and above all she fights for the poor by making sure our corrupt fulani herdsmen politicians dont take the youth for granted, madam, abeg when was the last time your billionaire father or you criticize this government?”