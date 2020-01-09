“My People Don’t Respect Me” – Speed Darlington Laments (Video)

Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington took to his Instagram page to lament the disrespect he suffers from his people in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.
The rapper made this statement while reacting to the delay of his flight by Airpeace to Enugu for an event on Thursday morning.
Also Read: Speed Darlington Shows Off N2m Necklace He Bought At Lagos Market (Video)
The rapper pointed out that the organisers of the show should have informed him ahead on the delay with the flight.
Expressing his disappointment further, he pointed out that Wizkid cannot be treated the same way in Yoruba land.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
This is not advertisement this is a real life frequent-flyer complaining about @airpeace aka air headache. The crazy part is that my Destination Enugu was supposed to tell me that the flight is delayed because they booked it but they didn’t say anything. I hope this ends up a good experience because the people who are supposed to be in charge of me Are not even communicating with me. @kogbagidi you was right man smh