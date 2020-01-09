“My People Don’t Respect Me” – Speed Darlington Laments (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington took to his Instagram page to lament the disrespect he suffers from his people in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

speed darlington
Speed Darlington

The rapper made this statement while reacting to the delay of his flight by Airpeace to Enugu for an event on Thursday morning.

Also Read: Speed Darlington Shows Off N2m Necklace He Bought At Lagos Market (Video)

The rapper pointed out that the organisers of the show should have informed him ahead on the delay with the flight.

Expressing his disappointment further, he pointed out that Wizkid cannot be treated the same way in Yoruba land.

Watch the video below:

Speed Darlington
Speed Darlington

Tags from the story
airpeace, enugu, Speed Darlington, wizkid
0

You may also like

D1 On Artistes Leaving Kennis Once Famous: “It can be painful”

D1 On Artistes Leaving Kennis Once Famous: “It can be painful”

Iyabo Ojo Is A Proud Mother On Daughter’s Matriculation At Babcock University

Woman pours hot water on her co-tenant

Naira Marley

Fans Mob Naira Marley During Stage Performance

D’banj Gives His Sister Taiwo & Husband Dotun A Honda CRV As Wedding Gift

“Teach your sons to respect women, and your daughters to respect themselves”- Actor Seun Jimoh

Jim Iyke: “Nollywood Movies are Too Boring &Predictable”

Nigerian Comedian, Ushbebe Denies Having Beef With DJ Cuppy

#BBNaija: Former BBA Housemate, Pokello reacts to Tobi and Cee-C’s “confusing love”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *