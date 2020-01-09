“My People Don’t Respect Me” – Speed Darlington Laments (Video)

Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington took to his Instagram page to lament the disrespect he suffers from his people in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

The rapper made this statement while reacting to the delay of his flight by Airpeace to Enugu for an event on Thursday morning.

The rapper pointed out that the organisers of the show should have informed him ahead on the delay with the flight.

Expressing his disappointment further, he pointed out that Wizkid cannot be treated the same way in Yoruba land.

Watch the video below: