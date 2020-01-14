My Predecessor Sold Everything, My Deputy Lives In A Rented Apartment: Kwara Gov

Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, governor of Kwara state, says the previous government which was headed by Abdufatah Ahmed, sold 110 government properties, including the house meant for the deputy governor.

Abdulrahman said this on Monday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock.

He said, “What we met was that, they have sold virtually about 110 government properties including the deputy governor’s residence, our deputy governor is staying in rented accommodation, they just shared everything. ”

“It’s so painful, we have to develop alternative means of generating revenue and that is why we have to be enterprising in the way we do our things. I came to see the president to wish him good tidings for the new year and also with a shopping list because our state is in dire streaks. When we got in, there was a total collapse in the state start from education. Our four colleges of education were on strike for a year.

“The government was owing teachers about N750 million. Thank God we have been able to clear that. Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) had blacklisted Kwara state since 2013. So, it shows you that there had not been any investment in the education sector.

“But we have been able to clear the liabilities. We paid UBEC N450 million which was misappropriated by the previous administration. We are good to go with UBEC. We need federal intervention, we need federal help. UNICEF has left Kwara, we are lagging behind in everything. We have to pay close to a billion in counterpart funding which the previous administration had not paid. Funding for polio, roll back malaria.”