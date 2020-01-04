My Sexuality Will Be Questioned In 2020 – Beverly Osu

Actress and model Beverly Osu has shared her plans for the new year, and one of the plans is to ensure she spreads so much love.

According to Beverly, she intends to spread so much love that her sexuality will be questioned by people.

In her words;

”WHAT A YEAR ❕❕🔉. 🙏🏿

I would spread so much love in 2020 , that my sexuality would be questioned 🤣🤪.

2019 I have cried so much but also God has been so faithful to me , I don’t even look like half of my struggles if it’s not God , tell me what ⁉️..

2020 is a very significant year .

I pray To carry the grace and love of God everywhere I go and touch lives with my clean spirit 😌🙏🏿.

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖.

Tonight I will say my prayers then Parte after Parte 🙈🥰🥰

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖.

#Thankyou #God #Growth #mindset #career #craft #art #creative #2020 #wemove #greatness #Nohatezone”