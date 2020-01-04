‘My Son Betrayed My Trust’ – Mother Who Ate LASU Female Student Speaks (Video)

by Michael Isaac

Mrs Bola Adeeko, mother of Owolabi Adeeko who killed and ate the body parts of 22-year-old Favour Daley-Oladele, a final year Theatre Arts student of the Lagos State University, has shared her own side of the story.

According to the school decorator, she approached Pastor Segun Philip for prayers over the hardship she has been experiencing in her family.

Mrs Adeeko disclosed that after a brief session with the White Garment Church Pastor, she was given soap to bath with after which she was asked to return to the hotel room where food will be brought to her.

The suspect’s mother disclosed that she didn’t know that the soap she bathed with and the local delicacy she ate were prepared with human body parts.

Mrs Adeeko said in the viral video that her son betrayed her trust even though they began the “journey” together.

Watch The Video Here:

