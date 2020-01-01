Naira Marley Reacts As He Tops List Of People That Won’t Make Heaven

by Eyitemi Majeed
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has topped the list of people who are not expected to make heaven.

The list was compiled and released by a Twitter user identified as @Calabar_sheriff. Although it remains unknown the parameters he used to arrive at the list.

Reacting to the controversial list, the fast-rising singer replied the user by screaming: ‘why me’

The user wrote:

List of people that won’t make heaven.

  1. Naira Marley
  2. Tacha
  3.  Buhari
  4. All APC Members
  5. Obasanjo
  6. Tinubu
  7. All Arsenal FC
  8. Daddy Showkey
  9. Speed Darlington
  10. MI

Reacting to the list, Nairamarley wrote: ‘Why Me’

 

0

