Naira Marley Reacts To Cardi B’s Decision To File For Nigerian Citizenship

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has reacted to the decision of American rapper, Cardi B to apply for Nigeria’s citizenship.

Naira Marley

It is no longer news that the American rapper has decided to apply for Nigerian citizenship following the killing of Iran military leader by a United States airstrike in Iraq.

The killing of the Iranian military leader has sparked panic across the world and the American rapper who was in Nigeria some weeks ago seems to be preparing ahead of the retaliatory attack by Iran.

Reacting to the situation, Naira Marley has offered to help the American rapper with the registration procedure.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Cardi B, Naira Marley
