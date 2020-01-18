National News

National Blackout Inevitable: TCN

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Police Arrest Mom, Grandparents For Locking Children In Wooden Cages

The Police in Alabam, US, has arrested a mum, grandmother and grandfather for allegedly locking children in cages. The suspects...
Read more
FootballEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ashley Young Completes Medical With Inter Milan

Englishman, Ashley Young has completed his medicals with the Italian side, Inter Milan. The wing-back would now join the Nerazzurri...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

EFCC Detains Benue Assembly Clerk, Wife, Two Daughters Over N220m Fraud

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as arrested Torese Agena, clerk of Benue state house of assembly, over...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

If You Want Stable Electricity, Stop Calling Us NEPA, DisCos Tell Nigerians

  Sunday Oduntan, executive director of research and advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), has implored Nigerians to stop...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

Imo: PDP’s Statement Designed To Undermine Peace, Stability Of Nigeria – Oshiomhole

    Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted the statement of the Peoples Democratic Party...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Blackout
Blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the system instability like what was witnessed on Thursday cannot be totally avoided.

In a statement on Friday, Ndid Mbah, TCN’s spokesperson, said these blackouts occur because the grid is being operated without a spinning reserve.

A spinning reserve is an excess capacity that compensates for electricity shortages when the grid fluctuates.

Mbah said the TCN is not relenting in its efforts to completely stabilize the grid.

“Full restoration of the grid was achieved at about 2:19am, today,” Mbah said.

“The initial disturbance of the grid which occurred at about 12.34pm yesterday was a partial collapse of the system, as the grid was still supplying Port-Harcourt, Aba, Omoku, Yenegoa, Afam among others, through Afam IV, Rivers IPP and Omoku Power Stations.

Read Also: Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again

“Effort immediately commenced to synchronize other parts of the network but as restoration reached advanced stage, the situation suddenly degenerated into a collapse of the nation’s grid.

“Full restoration of the grid re-commenced immediately after the incident and by 10pm yesterday, most parts of the nation had been reconnected to the grid, at about 2:19am however, the grid was fully restored.

“Management wishes to inform Nigerians that TCN is not relenting in its efforts to completely stabilize the grid. However, due to the fact that the National Grid is still being operated with zero spinning reserve, system instability like what was witnessed yesterday cannot be totally avoided.”

“In addition, the Commission is reviewing the outcome of the process of procuring spinning reserves by TCN,” the regulator said.

“The Commission had earlier approved the request by TCN to competitively procure spinning reserves for the industry. This is to guarantee adequate spinning reserves for proper management of the grid by System Operator.”

Previous articleMercy Johnson Reveals Secret Of ‘Having It All’ To Fans
Next articleI Hope I Can Handover To My Successor Quietly: Buhari
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

EFCC Detains Benue Assembly Clerk, Wife, Two Daughters Over N220m Fraud

National News Valerie Oke - 0
  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as arrested Torese Agena, clerk of Benue state house of assembly, over alleged N220 million fraud. This was...
Read more

If You Want Stable Electricity, Stop Calling Us NEPA, DisCos Tell Nigerians

National News Valerie Oke - 0
  Sunday Oduntan, executive director of research and advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), has implored Nigerians to stop calling them NEPA. Odutan said this...
Read more

Nigerians Losing Faith In Leaders… Country Isn’t Working: APC Chieftain

National News Valerie Oke - 0
John Oyegun, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has wondered why Nigeria isn't working and the people increasingly becoming poorer. Oyegun said...
Read more

Buhari Orders Malami To Handle Case Of Nigerian Cleric On Deathrow In Saudi Arabia

National News Valerie Oke - 0
  President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, to take charge of the case of Ibrahim Ibrahim, a Nigerian cleric on...
Read more
- Advertisement -