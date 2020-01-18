Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Spotted With American Comedian Steve Harvey (Photos)

Business tycoon, Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels were recently spotted with popular American comedian, Broderick Stephen Harvey in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to reports, the international talk show host applauded the efforts of the Nigerian politician and his foundation in working towards the eradication of malaria in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The report also claimed Harvey discussed possible collaborations with Nwoko’s foundation and initiatives to stamp out the deadly disease from the map of Africa.

See photos below: