New Year Message: I Will Be Standing Down In 2023 – Buhari

by Verity Awala
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his position not to run for office in 2023.

Buhari, in his New Year’s message to Nigerians on Wednesday, promised to stand down at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Read Also: Buhari’s Third Term Agenda Kicked Off In September: Falana

The president has been accused of harbouring a third term agenda.

This speculation was given more weight when. Femi Falana(SAN), alleged that the third-term plan had kicked off in September 2019.

However, in his new year message, the president again dismissed the claim, saying: “I understand very well the frustrations our system has in the past triggered. I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections.”

Tags from the story
2023 presidency, Muhmmadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Buhari Remains Committed To Fighting Corruption Without Fear Or Favour – Presidency

Senate C’ttee Suspends Petition Against Amaechi

My Impeachment Signatures Were Forged, I Remain Kogi Speaker, Says Jimoh-Lawal

PDP Governors Forum Accuses APC Of Disobeying Court Order, Promises To Work For Fayose, Omisore’s Victories

Jafaru Isa’s Arrest And Release ‘Shady’, A “Concocted” Strategy To Hoodwink Nigerians On Anti-Graft War – Ekiti PDP

South West punished by PDP because of 2015 elections – APC

Today’s Question: Was Buhari Wrong To Have Gone To Kano For a Wedding???

APC Flag

APC Will Participate In Bayelsa Guber Election, Appeal Court Rules

Chibok Girls: Northern Elders Ultimatum To Jonathan Opportunistic, Insensitive And Illogical, Says Shehu Sani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *