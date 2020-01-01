New Year Message: I Will Be Standing Down In 2023 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his position not to run for office in 2023.

Buhari, in his New Year’s message to Nigerians on Wednesday, promised to stand down at the end of his tenure in 2023.

The president has been accused of harbouring a third term agenda.

This speculation was given more weight when. Femi Falana(SAN), alleged that the third-term plan had kicked off in September 2019.

However, in his new year message, the president again dismissed the claim, saying: “I understand very well the frustrations our system has in the past triggered. I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections.”