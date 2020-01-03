New Year Resolution: I Already Failed In 2020, Would Do Better In 2021 Says Juliet Ibrahim

Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim has conceded that she has already failed in her new year resolution as early as the 3rd of January.

However, she stated that she would ensure she does better in 2021.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the screen diva shared that she had planned on quitting drinking Champagne as her new year resolution but remembers that no one likes a quitter.

She wrote:

I appreciate everyone for showing concern yesterday.

So, here’s what happened in 2020 already.

I planned that I would quit drinking Champagne for my New Year’s resolution, but I remembered that nobody likes a quitter. #2021 I’ll do better for sure.