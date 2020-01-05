Nigeria, Ghana Top PornHub’s List Of Countries That Search For BBW

In a recent stats released by Pornhub, Nigeria and Ghana tank higher in countries that search for BBW (Big Beautiful Women).

Although Nigeria is a highly religious country with many of her citizens shying away from openly talking about sex, it appears they are busy behind closed doors searching about it on PornHub.

As 2019 draws to a close and we prepare to start a New Year, a popular adult content website, PornHub has released different lists to summarise its 2019 in review.

In its list of “Top 25 Countries Searching BBW”, Nigeria takes the top spot in March with other African countries like Ghana, Kenya and Egypt following closely behind in second, third, and fourth place respectively.

The United States comes in at 10th for popularity, the United Kingdom at 12th and Canada 20th.

You can view the full list as released by PornHub below: