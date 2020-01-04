Nigeria Now The Highest Producer Of Rice In Africa: Bashir Ahmad

by Olayemi Oladotun

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New media took to his twitter page to report that Nigeria has become the largest producer in Africa.

Bashir Ahmad
Bashir Ahmad

According to the report, Nigeria has overtaken Egypt as the largest rice producer in Africa.

According to reports, Nigeria now produces 8 million tonnes out of the Africa average of 14.6 million tonnes of rice annually. Egypt used to produce 4.3 tonnes annually but suffered a decline of almost 40 percent in the last one year.

See his post below:

