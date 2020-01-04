Nigerian Actress, Rahama Sadau Visits World’s Largest Art Museum In Paris (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau definitely enjoyed spending her new year celebration at the world largest art museum in Paris called the Massue de Louvre.

Rahama Sadau
Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram story to share a couple of clips from her outing such as the main entrance of the historic monument known as the Louvre Pyramid said to be made up of a large glass and metal pyramid, surrounded by three smaller pyramids and also a long row of semi-nude carvings of parents with their clingy kids.

According to reports, American singer, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z shot the music video for “APES**T” there.

See the video below:

Nigerian movie star, Rahama Sadau feasting her eyes on iconic works of art at the world largest art museum in Paris called the Massue de Louvre where she spent her new year celebration with close family and friends. She shared some snaps of the museum wondrous features like the main entrance itself known as the Louvre Pyramid which is made up of a large glass and metal pyramid, surrounded by three smaller pyramids and also a long row of semi nude carvings of parents with their clingy kids.

