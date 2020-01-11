Nigerian Author, Chukwuemeka Ike, Is Dead

by Temitope Alabi

 

Chukwuemeka Ike
Chukwuemeka Ike

Nigerian author and professor, Chukwuemeka Ike, is dead.

Ike, one of Nigeria’s most prolific authors died on Thursday at the age of 88 in Anambra state.

The author, before his death, was the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba.

Ike was notable for some of his novels which includes classics such as ”From Toads for Supper (1965), The Naked Gods (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming (1990) among others.’

Many have since taken to social media to mourn his passing away. May his soul rest in peace.

0

