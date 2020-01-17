Nigerian Company Allegedly Bans Use Of Marlian Slangs Within Its Premise

In a viral photo shared on the Internet, a twitter user has shared the tee on what a company did to promote her company ethics.

Identified as Olusesan, the twitter user pointed out that a company allegedly sent out a memo banning the use of popular Lagos slang, ‘Mad oh’

According to Olusesan, the memo was sent out to the company staff by the HR.

Olusesan also pointed out that the company also banned the use of snippets of Naira Marley’s lyrics or anything that’s popularly used in the streets.

See His Post Here: