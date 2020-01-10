Nigerian Crossdresser, Bobrisky Finally Shows Off Her Boo (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky definitely knows how to tease her numerous fans, who are curious to know who her mystery boo is.

Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser, Bobrisky

The Nigerian transgender, who is quite active on Snapchat, shared a video of herself having a conversation with a man whom she labelled, ‘Boo’.

Reports claim the self-acclaimed male barbie’s mystery bae had gotten her the Bentley which is yet to be cleared and delivered to her.

Bobrisky can continue to keep mute over the man’s identity.

See the photo below:

Bobrisky's post

