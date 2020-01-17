Nigerian Dad Scolds, Slaps Son During Driving Class In Delta

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian dad teaches son driving
Nigerian dad teaches son driving

A Nigerian dad is trending on social media following a video of him teaching his son how to drive emerged online.

The video, which was shared by the man’s son witnessed the father slapping his son who acted like he was too big to take lessons from his dad.

Sharing the video, the young man wrote;

”Our dad was teaching my brother how to drive  but then he was feeling too big and proud that he doesnt need the lectures, he can handle the car.”

