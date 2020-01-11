Nigerian Lady Draws Attention Of Niniola, Teni Over Teacher’s Misconduct At Apata Memorial School

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady has drawn the attention of the Apata sisters over a misconduct a teacher has been displaying towards his female students.

Sharing the information on Instagram, the lady, identified as queen noblexx, hinted that the teacher in question, Mr Raymond is a married man.

In her post, she shared a screenshot of an illicit conversation the teacher engaged a female student.

According to her, he promised the young female students good grades if she plays naughty with him.

See Photos Here:

Apata Memorial School
More Photos
Apata Memorial School
More Photos
Apata Memorial school
The conversation between the teacher and student
Apata memorial school
Mr Raymond
