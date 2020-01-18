General News

Nigerian Man, 2 Others Sentenced To 49 Years Imprisonment Over Fraud

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

ABU Chancellor Wades Into VC Selection Crisis

Reports have it that the Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe has...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Ifeanyi Ubah Appeals Against Judgement Sacking Him From Senate

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has revealed that he has appealed against the judgement of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bwari,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Fani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah Over Comment On Amotekun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Miyetti Allah group over its continued pronouncements on the establishment...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

PDP: Presidency Mounting Pressure On S’Court To Deliver Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa In APC’s Favour

  Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the presidency of mounting pressure on the...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Amotekun, Deliberate Plot Against Fulani: Miyetti Allah

  The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore says the regional southwest security outfit, Amotekun is a plot against the Fulan, and...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Ifeanyi Matthew Anthony and his accomplices
Ifeanyi Matthew Anthony and his accomplices

A 29-year-old Nigerian man named, Ifeanyi Matthew Anthony and two other Cameroonians have been sentenced by a Southern Vietnam court to a total of 49 years imprisonment over the fraud of $65,800.

According to reports, the men were parts of a fraud syndicate led by one ‘Papa’ who is currently on the run.

Their Modus Operandi is said to involve using Facebook love to scam their unsuspecting victims.

Read Also: Christmas: Sanwo-Olu Sets 6 Inmates Free, Commutes 3 From Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment

In one of their scheme, they would ask their prospective prey to receive and hold large sums of money to be given to members of the group when they arrive to live in Vietnam.

They would then promise them 10 per cent of the money for their trouble. However, they would have to pay “customs fees” first in order to receive the money.

 

Previous articleNigerians React As Davido, Chioma Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
Next articleBurna Boy Unveils New Mansion (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Should I Kill The Rebellious Streak In Me? – Moyo Lawal

General News Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has shot a question to her fans via her IG page. The curvy actress took to her page to ask her...
Read more

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Catholic Church Threatens To Bar Father Mbaka From Preaching

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Adewale Martins, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos earlier on Friday hinted that the church may soon bar the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry,...
Read more

Port Harcourt Serial Killer, Gracious David Spotted Wearing Church Tag Inside Courtroom

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Port Harcourt serial killer, Gracious David West became the cynosure of all eyes during his court hearing on Friday, 17 January as he was...
Read more

Increase Age Limit To Curb Unemployment, Youth Parliament Urges Labour Employers

General News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Nigerian Youth Parliament has advocated that the age limit requirement for jobs in public and private sectors should be expanded in order to...
Read more
- Advertisement -