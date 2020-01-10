Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th January 2020

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, has described his state which is in Southwest Nigeria as poor. The governor said this during the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed “Amotekun” (leopard), a joint security initiative by south-west governors.Akeredolu while speaking on the absence of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, at the event which held in Ibadan, Oyo state, said Sanwo-Olu had planned to fly into Oyo but could not do so because of the weather.

President Muhammadu Buhari has overruled the decision of Sale Mamman, minister of power, asking Marilyn Amobi, the managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET) to step down. The reversal was contained in a memo from the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF). According to the memo, the agency has also been moved from the ministry of power to the ministry of finance.

Adebayo Shittu, former minister of communication, has described as ‘idiotic’ speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari would seek third term in 2023. Adebayo also said that it may be difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to get votes in 2023 if the party doesn’t resolve its internal issues. The former minister said this when he featured on “The Frontliners” a programme organised by the association of veteran journalists, Osun state branch.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed that no worker in his state would earn less than the N30 000 minimum wage when the implementation fully commences.Speaking during the 2020 inter-religious service, he added that his administration would not pay in percentage as done by the previous administration.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement regulations for online media. The minister’s directive was contained in a statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, his media aide, on Thursday. Mohammed, according to the statement, directed the NBC to implement measures that will reposition the broadcast industry, create jobs and promote local content.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama has sentenced the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to prison. The judge, Justice Jude Okeke made the order for the DG’s arrest on Thursday while ruling on a motion which emanated from a suit filed by Ummakalif Limited against Minister of the FCT, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA),

DG of NCAC, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, as the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

Boko Haram fighters have reportedly shot dead at least three operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Borno state on Monday. According to reports, the SARS operatives were killed in an exchange of gunfire between security operatives and the insurgents at Kundori village in Konduga local government area of Borno.Muhammed Ibrahim, commander of SARS in Borno, described the deceased officers as “great fighters who have made the squad and the Nigeria police command proud in previous encounters”.