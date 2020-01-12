Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th January 2020

These are our Newspaper Headlines for Today, 12th January 2020

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commander of Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State, DCP Tunji Disu, has advised against dumping important documents in the dustbin. The Deputy police commissioner in his advise said documents which contain personal information should be shredded before being dumped in the dustbin. Documents he referred to, include; bank statements, utility bills, old signed Cheques, used boarding passes after use and so on.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu has been spotted kneeling down to greet Atiku.

The wedding ceremony of former EFCC Boss, Nuhu Ribadu’s son, Ismaila brought major political players across the country together irrespective of their Party affinity. The duo of Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari’s aide and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate during the 2019 general elections, met at the occasion.On sighting Atiku, Garba went down on his knees to greet the former vice-president despite their political differences.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state says his successor might be a woman but debunked claims that he has anointed as anyone for the position come 2023 elections in the state. He said he may decide to pick a female just as he did when he selected his deputy Hadiza Balarabe. Mallam El-Rufai however noted that, it is too early to start talking about the 2023 general election, saying only God knows who will replace him as the governor of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he decided to join active politics after he was incarcerated for two years in 1985 and nothing incriminating was found on him. He made this known while speaking to the youths leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who paid him a visit at the statehouse on Saturday.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for authorising the presidential jet to chauffeur his daughter, Hanan, to an event in Bauchi state. The opposition party described the development as a direct abuse of his office and completely improper. In a statement on Saturday, the PDP asked the president to apologise to Nigerians who look up to him in terms of integrity, uprightness and respect for rules.

Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, says that the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is a good thing for his party.

The media mogul, while speaking on Friday in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo state said the APC crisis is an opportunity for the opposition party to recapture the state.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige says the people of the southeast should disabuse their minds of the belief that they are being marginalised. Ngige who spoke in an interview with Vanguard spoke on the easiest way for the Igbo person to become the president of Nigeria is to believe in one Nigeria.

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior special assistant on media and publicity says the president’s wife and children can use the presidential jet. The presidential spokesperson was reacting to backlash from various quarters over the use of the presidential jet by Buhari’s daughter to a private event in Bauchi state.Hanan Buhari had gone to Bauchi on the invitation of Rilwanu Adamu, emir of Bauchi, to Durban on Thursday.

The Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, has thanked God for making him the 2019 Governor of the Year.

In a video seen on his twitter page, the Governor-elect, at a recent gathering, stated that he was elated about the honour because he wasn’t “used to awards.”

This is coming as a surprise to many, considering the fact that he has not been sworn-in.