Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th January 2020

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has been hospitalized in London over an undisclosed illness. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado and made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Sunday. The statement quoted a special message sent to the people of the state by the governor from his hospital bed in London ahead of the supreme court hearing of the appeal against his election as the governor of the state.

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, says Nigerians have only been managing poverty in the country, despite Nigeria being so blessed with natural resources. The governor said this on Sunday during a church service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan. The governor was quoted in a statement by Taiwo Adisa, his chief press secretary, as saying the management of the abundance of mineral resources, can lead a country to prosperity.

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media has dismissed claims that his principal alongside Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai sought votes from Shiites. A media platform on Sunday had tweeted a photo of the president and El-Rufai with the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky on Twitter.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has thrown its weight behind Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, for flying on a presidential jet. The group which described the trip as an ”official” assignment said its a strong message to the youth.Despite the backlash that followed the development where Hanan flew in a presidential jet to the Durbar by Rilwanu Adamu, emir of Bauchi, on Thursday, MURIC says the visit wasn’t private.

Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina state has said that the children abandoned in the forest across the Northern region without education have now come back to fight the society as bandits.Speaking over the weekend, while addressing his administration’s effort in curbing the activities of bandits in the state, Masari stressed the need for education.

Renowned poet, Professor Wole Soyinka, has hailed governors of the South West for initiating and launching the security outfit codenamed, Operation Amotekun. Soyinka stated also that the launch of the security outfit should be commended. The Nobel laureate said this on Monday, although he had earlier expressed his disappointment on the governors in the country.

Overwhelmed with crowd at the Supreme Court hall, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad has returned to his chambers. The CJN, who is presiding over seven outstanding governorship appeals. said the hall was too rowdy. The congestion was caused by supporters of the governors from Kano, Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Imo, Benue, and Plateau states, who had stormed the apex court premises since 6:00am on Monday.