Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th January 2020

by Verity Awala
Man Who Created Fake Wedding Video Of Buhari Gets Bail

Kabiru Muhammad, the man who allegedly created a fake wedding video of President Muhammadu Buhari and two female ministers has been granted a N1 million bail. The suspect was arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Kano on Tuesday, and according to the counsel to the DSS, IB Bulus, the defendant committed the offence on October 10, 2019, in Kano.

Muhammad was accused of falsely publicising a fake wedding ceremony meant to take place between President Muhammadu Buhari and Sadiya Umar-Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management.

Kwara Government Bans Religious Activities In Schools

Kwara state government has issued a stern warning to religious organisations against preaching or any form of religious activities in public schools in the state. This warning comes after rumours that a local government education secretary forced headmaster of a public school in Ilorin, the state capital, to conduct separate assemblies for Christian and Muslim pupils as opposed to how it should be.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Fatimoh Bisola Ahmed, in a statement, said: “It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools in the state to preach during the morning Assembly.

It Is True, I Sold Off Kwara Properties – Former Governor Ahmed

Abdulfatah Ahmed, former governor of Kwara, has admitted that his administration sold government properties but it followed due process.

This was in response to claims by the present governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, that the previous administration sold government properties to friends and cronies. The governor had accused his predecessor of selling 110 government properties, including the house meant for the deputy governor.

Suspend Proposed Increase In Electricity Tariff, Reps Panel To NERC

The House of Representatives committee on power has directed the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the proposed increase in electricity tariff. NERC had directed the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to increase the tariff starting from April 1, 2020. The proposed increase has stirred negative reactions from various quarters of the country, with many decrying the harsh impact it would have on ordinary Nigerians.

Man Detained For Using Hanan Buhari’s Old Phone Line Sues DSS, Demands N500m

Anthony Okolie, the man who was arrested for using a phone line which belonged to Hanan Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has filed a case against Hanan and the Department of State Services (DSS) for N500m. Okolie spent about 15 weeks in the custody of the DSS, after being arrested in July in Asaba, Delta state, before he was released in December.

Imo Guber: Nwosu Withdraws Appeal Case Against Ihedioha

Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 election, has withdrawn his appeal at the Supreme Court against the election of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state. This was made known by Solomon Umoh (SAN), Nwosu’s counsel to Nwosu, when he appeared before a seven-man panel of justices of the apex court on Tuesday.

FG Declares South West’s Amotekun Security Outfit Illegal

Governors of the south-west states had said the group was established to tackle the rising cases of criminality in the region. There have been mixed reactions to the establishment of the group. In a statement on Tuesday, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, said security remains the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

Hope Uzodinma Reacts As Supreme Court Declares Him Imo State Governor

Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has reacted following the Supreme Court judgment which declared him the governor of Imo state. Uzodinma who spoke via a statement that was released by Declan Emelumba, his special adviser on media described the judgment as one which returned his stolen mandate to him.

Nigerians Hail Father Mbaka After S’ Court Sacks Emeka Ihedioha As Imo Governor

Nigerians have hailed Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka after the Supreme court sacked of the Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha. The sack of Ihedioha today has confirmed the Prophecy of Mbaka. And Nigerians have hailed the clergyman following the ruling of the supreme court.

Shagari Was A “Chain Smoker” But Never Lit A Cigarette In His Office: Pat Utomi

Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, has revealed that former President Shehu Shagari though was a “chain smoker” never disrespected his office by smoking in it. The professor said this on Monday while speaking at an occasion to mark the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian civil war.

