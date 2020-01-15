Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th January 2020

Kabiru Muhammad, the man who allegedly created a fake wedding video of President Muhammadu Buhari and two female ministers has been granted a N1 million bail. The suspect was arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Kano on Tuesday, and according to the counsel to the DSS, IB Bulus, the defendant committed the offence on October 10, 2019, in Kano.

Muhammad was accused of falsely publicising a fake wedding ceremony meant to take place between President Muhammadu Buhari and Sadiya Umar-Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management.

Kwara state government has issued a stern warning to religious organisations against preaching or any form of religious activities in public schools in the state. This warning comes after rumours that a local government education secretary forced headmaster of a public school in Ilorin, the state capital, to conduct separate assemblies for Christian and Muslim pupils as opposed to how it should be.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Fatimoh Bisola Ahmed, in a statement, said: “It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools in the state to preach during the morning Assembly.

Abdulfatah Ahmed, former governor of Kwara, has admitted that his administration sold government properties but it followed due process.

This was in response to claims by the present governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, that the previous administration sold government properties to friends and cronies. The governor had accused his predecessor of selling 110 government properties, including the house meant for the deputy governor.

The House of Representatives committee on power has directed the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the proposed increase in electricity tariff. NERC had directed the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to increase the tariff starting from April 1, 2020. The proposed increase has stirred negative reactions from various quarters of the country, with many decrying the harsh impact it would have on ordinary Nigerians.

Anthony Okolie, the man who was arrested for using a phone line which belonged to Hanan Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has filed a case against Hanan and the Department of State Services (DSS) for N500m. Okolie spent about 15 weeks in the custody of the DSS, after being arrested in July in Asaba, Delta state, before he was released in December.