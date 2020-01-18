Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th January 2020

Ishaq Akintola, director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has accused southwest governors of turning Amotekun into a Christian Militia by recruiting only Christians. This accusation was contained in a statement on Friday, while he further alleged that applicants for the ongoing recruitment have been mandated to submit birth certificates registered only in churches.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra South) has reacted to his sack by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday for certificate forgery. Recall that in an earlier judgment, the court sacked the lawmaker representing Anambra South for allegedly submitting a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate, to contest the February 23, 2019, senatorial election.

Reacting to his sack from the Red Chambers, Ubah’s lawyer talking to newsmen expressed that the decision of the court is incorrect.

Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to move on, even though the Supreme Court’s ruling that removed Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo is painful.Abaribe said this in a statement by his media aide, Uchenna Awom in Abuja.

He said, “This is not the time for blame game as this dark hour will surely pass away.

Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, says the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP should apologize to the Supreme Court and Nigerians over its on the Imo state governorship election. This was in reaction to a statement by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan on the ruling, expressed surprise at the judgment describing it as yet another very sad commentary on the nation’s democratic order.

Rochas Okorocha, ex-governor of Imo state, says he has no problem with being probed by the new administration of Hope Uzodinma.Uzodinma had ordered that the financial status of the state from May 2010 be sent to him by the accountant-general of the state within four days. While giving his inaugural speech on Wednesday, Uzodinma also ordered all the permanent secretaries of all the ministries in the state to forward to him the status of all the contracts awarded, while halting the payment for all ongoing …

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted the statement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made against the judiciary on its verdict on Imo governorship election. According to Oshiomhole, the statement by Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman that the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state by the apex court should be reviewed and reversed was reckless.

President Muhammadu Buhari says it is his hope the hands over peacefully to whoever succeeds him.

Buhari who spoke at a dinner with members of the legal team for the 2019 presidential election petition on Thursday in Abuja, also hoped for the 2023 presidential election to be conducted without hitches