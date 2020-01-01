Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st January 2020

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has announced a suspension on the implementation of the order which seeks to ban men and women from plying the same tricycle in the state. The state government had announced last week that the order would take effect from January 2020.

According to the government, the move, which was said to be a show of its commitment to upholding Islamic values.

Osita Chidoka, former Aviation Minister, has said that handing 2023 Presidency to the South East, come 2023, would avert to serious political crisis in the country.

Chidoka, also the former Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, said 2023 South-East Presidency would guarantee the unity, cohesion and political stability of the country.

Chidoka said this while reviewing a book by First Republic minister, Mbazulike Amechi “A Political History of Modern Nigeria: Words and Thoughts of Mbazulike Amechi”.

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has said that no positive change will come out from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in 2020.

According to the opposition coalition, except the president stops what it called “continuous mismanagement of the economy and divisive tendencies.”CUPP said this in its New Year message, through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that in 2020, Nigerians should expect more democratic dividends from the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration. This was contained in a statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu, spokesman of the party, on Tuesday. He said that Buhari is committed to executing more programmes in the new year. With our country’s landmark return to the January-December budget cycle – a feat achieved by the APC-led national assembly and executive after 16 years of the PDP failure, Nigerians are assured…

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has renamed the controversial Jacob Zuma road in the state, after an elder statesman, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi. Rochas Okorocha, former governor of the state had named a popular roads in Owerri after the former South African president and whom he also erected a statue on the road for. The statue was however pulled down few days after Ihedioha was inaugurated as governor of the state.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has stated without mincing words that 2019 has not been a good year for Nigerians. Speaking via a statement that was made public by his media office, the former vice president went on to call on the federal government to promote/implement policies that would enable a better living condition for Nigerians in 2020.

Mixed reactions have trailed the arrest of a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani over alleged fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly arrested Sani, who represented Kaduna central during the 8th national assembly, for allegedly collecting money from a businessman, with a promise to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission.

Bello El-Rufau, son of Kaduna state state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Shehu Sani, a former senator over alleged N7.2 million fraud. Sani, who represented Kaduna central during the 8th national assembly, according to an EFCC source, was arrested for allegedly collecting money from a businessman, with a promise to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission.