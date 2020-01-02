Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd January 2020

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday declared that the state is safer than when he took over from the administration of his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode. According to Sanwo-Olu, the various security strategies put in place so far by his administration have paid off.The governor said this while speaking this at the State’s final Security Council meeting in the year held behind closed door at Alausa secretariat.

Kwara state bureau of lands has said that there are records to show that the Saraki family made payment for a piece of land it occupied in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The state government recently took over the land, saying it was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and the parking lot of the civil service clinic.However, Bukola Saraki, former senate president, had refuted the claims saying the land was duly allocated and a right of occupancy was also issued on it.

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, said that he has no enemy in the ruling party. Oshiomhole said this while addressing some party members at his hometown in Iyamho, Edo state.The former Governor added that he has moved the APC to greater heights since he assumed office.

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his position not to run for office in 2023.Buhari, in his New Year’s message to Nigerians on Wednesday, promised to stand down at the end of his tenure in 2023. The president has been accused of harbouring a third term agenda.

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state has responded to those criticising his latest photos and video. The governor had whipped up sentiments on social media earlier when photos of him relaxing at an unknown beach outside Nigeria — And a video of him dancing Salsa emerged. The video and photos had gathered so much attention because the ex-governor who is being prosecuted for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC — Has sought

Festus Keyamo(SAN), Nigeria’s minister if state for labour and employment has described as needless, frenzies about the New Year. According to the lawyer, God created night and day, and the subdivisions into years, months and weeks were made by human beings. Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Keyamo urged people not to wait until a new year to make resolutions to pursue your dreams.

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, has reacted to a video of former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, dancing Salsa on a cruise ship. The former governor, who has sought permission from a federal high court to embark on a trip abroad for medical treatment, has sent ripples through social media with photos and video of him having a good time.