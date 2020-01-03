Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd January 2020

Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP started the third term agenda rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oshiomole said this while speaking to State House correspondents after he led some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to a meeting with President Buhari.The APC Chairman said it became important for the president to give clarification on the speculate third term agenda, especially since Nigerians had to

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state has condemned Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for demolishing Ile-Arugbo built by late Olushola Saraki, father of Bukola Saraki. The Kwara State Government had pulled down the building in the early hours of Thursday after armed security operatives dispersed supporters of the Saraki political family who had kept wake in the area. However, Chairman of the party in the state, Engineer Kola Shittu, following the demolition described Governor Abdulrazaq as a man who has no respect for the rule of law.

There Is Conspiracy To Murder Me, Fani-Kayode Cries Out

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page to raise alarm on an attempt to take his life by an unidentified group.

The former minister, a strong critic of the APC led administration pointed out that there is a conspiracy to murder him, however, it has been exposed and he has solid evidence to prove his case. The former minister went further to point out that the case has been taken to the highest level as he promised that those involved will hear from him soon.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says his mission is to put an end to godfatherism and uphold the interest of the people. The governor said this while hosting ward leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oredo local government area of the state.He said, “Comrade Oshiomhole came to me, asking that we join forces to fight and bring an end to the practice of godfatherism in the state. ”

President Muhammadu Buhari says there will be a significant improvement in electricity supply across the country in 2020.

This was contained in the president’s New Year’s message to Nigerians on Wednesday. The president said, “Power has been a problem for a generation. We know we need to pick up the pace of progress. We have solutions to help separate parts of the value chain to work better together,” Buhari said.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says the federal government assaulted the rule of law excessively in 2019.The legal body said the government, through “executive misbehaviour and high-handedness”, assaulted the rule of law. Paul Usoro, NBA president, while speaking in his New Year’s message, said government must be fully committed to the rule of law for peace to reign.

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, says detaining Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki despite court orders for their release wasn’t wrong. The minister said this when he appeared on an NTA programme on Thursday. Malami, who later ordered the DSS to release Sowore, convener of the Revolution Now movement, and Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), said government wasn’t wrong holding them despite the court orders.