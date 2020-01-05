Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th January 2020

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advised his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to concern itself with rebuilding the party and not 2023 election.Speaking via his Twitter handle on Saturday morning, the presidential candidate of the opposition party in the 2019 election said the discussion of elections shouldn’t be now.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki says he is being fought by political gladiators in the state because of his stand that things must be done properly and dividends of democracy must be felt by all.He made this known at a meeting with Benin Elders Forum in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

An associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ismaila Isa Funtua, says the only way for the south-east to get presidency is to review its ways of playing politics.

While speaking on Saturday when he appeared on The Morning Show, a programme on Arise Television, Funtua said the Igbo do not play inclusive politics and they like “do things on their own.”

Funtua, the life patron of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigerian (NPAN) stated further that Moshood Abiola, who presumably won the 1993 presidential poll, was able to defeat Bashir Tofa in Kano, his state, because…

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation says he would never remain in a political party that ‘maliciously’ pulled down his father house. Fani-Kayode, there are very clear indications that the comment is referring Gbemisola Saraki, a member of the All Progressives Congress(APC), who party had demolished ‘Ile Arugbo‘ built by Gbemisola’s late father, Olusola Saraki.

The statement comes barely a day after Gbemi Saraki condemned the demolition of the property built by her father, by the Kwara state government saying it is a disrespect to her — being a member of the party which is the ruling party in the state.

