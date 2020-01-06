Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th January 2020

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the “wasted past” that Nigerians have chosen to correct. This was in reaction to Atiku’s statement urging the PDP to focus on rebuilding itself rather than 2023 elections. In a statement on Sunday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the spokesperson of the APC said Atiku was “anything but sincere in his advice.”

Instead of Atiku focusing on how to corner the 2023 presidential ticket of the PDP or any of the other political parties where he may choose to purchase his ticket, we call on Atiku, along with other

Kogi State Government says it has a strong suspicion that external forces are responsible for the attack on defenceless citizens of the state. The government said it was already working hard to unlock “strong suspicions of external sponsorship of terror against the people of the state by people who want to swim into 2023 in the blood of Nigerians”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture of the country in order to end the killings.Reacting to the killing of about 23 innocent Nigerians by gunmen in Tawari Community in Kogi state, the PDP in a statement on Sunday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Buhari must inject new blood into the security system.

Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has urged President Muhammadu Buhari “to build a strong post-Buhari legacy facilitated by accurate succession.”

The cleric, while speaking on Sunday, said that history has placed Buhari the responsibly “to institutionalise systems of accurate succession that will build and sustain the Nigeria we desire.”He said, “mustering the apparatus of government force against those who criticise the government by the words of their mouths or the strokes of their pens is nothing but a petty path of vengeance…

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South says the ninth National Assembly could have some better during ministerial screening.

Senator Abaribe, in an interview with Vanguard, said although the national assembly hasn’t done so badly, they have had some missteps.He said, “For example, budget-making was very tardy and the law was not being followed. The law says the budget is supposed to be from January to December but we didn’t take it serious.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has on Sunday taken several shots at President Muhammadu Buhari over his statement on medical treatment abroad.

The president had on Friday asked Nigerians to stop going to UK, US and other foreign countries for medical treatments.Reacting to the statement, the opposition party via Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity of the party said: “Our party describes as ridiculous, a situation where a President, who patronizes foreign hospitals for treatment and even check…

Femi Falana(SAN) says Minister of Justice and attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami exposed the judiciary to ridicule through his comment on the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki.

After the release of Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement and Dasuki, a former national security adviser (NSA), Malami had said the federal government was right to have continued to detain them despite court orders granting them…

Isa Funtua, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, has dismissed claims that he is a member of any cabal, but says he is a cabal himself.There have been speculations that Funtua is one of those controlling the government of President Buhari. However, when he appeared as a guest on The Morning Show, a programme on Arise Television, on Saturday, he described as an insult, speculations that Buhari is not in control of his government.