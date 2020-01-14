Nigerian Singer Aramide Welcomes New Baby

by Temitope Alabi
Aramide
Aramide

Nigerian singer, Aramide has taken many by surprise with the arrival of her bundle of joy.

The singer just took to social media to announce that she and her husband recently welcomed a baby girl.

Read Also: Nigeria singer, Aramide Announces She’s Now part Of Grammy Award Governing Board

Sharing a photo of her baby, Aramide revealed that she welcomed her child in December 2019. She wrote;

”Our Precious and Perfect Gift from God.

“Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. 26:12:19

“The biggest blessing of the decade for
us.
“Thank you God for everything🧡

“Happy New Year!

#motherhood #newborn #newyear #aramide #aramudemusic

Big congrats to her.

 

