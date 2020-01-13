Nigerian Singer, Ice K Shares Hilarious Cloth His Tailor Sew

by Temitope Alabi
Ice K
Ice K

One half of the music group Artquake, Ice K, has taken to social media to share what he got made by his tailor despite having sent the latter a sample.

Ice K had wanted a good style but got something far from what he ordered.

Sharing the photos he wrote;

”ON TODAY’S EPISODE OF WHAT I ORDERED VS WHAT I GOT 🤣😂🤣
My Dear tailor I won’t tag you but I hope you know that there is a day called judgement day #irestmycase 😂😂”

Guys what do you think?

