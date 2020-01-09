Nigerian Striker, Olanrewaju Kayode Unveils Multi-million Naira Mansion

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Eagles star Olanrewaju Kayode kicked off the new year on a very bright note, as he just unveiled his multi-million naira mansion.

Olanrewaju Kayode
Olanrewaju Kayode

The 26-year-old forward who has scored eight goals and five assists for his Turkish topflight side Gaziantep Football Club this campaign, shared the picture of the edifice on social media.

Also Read: Super Eagles Forward, Iheanacho Goal Salvages Draw For Leicester City

Located in the Lekki axis of Lagos state, the two-story building boasts of an elevator, a gym, a cinema and many other modern-day facilities that will keep the occupants highly comfortable.

Kayode launched this new mansion barely three years after dedicating his house in the Victoria Garden City estate on the Island.

See post below:

Olanrewaju Kayode
Olanrewaju Kayode’s postq
Tags from the story
lagos, Olanrewaju Kayode
0

You may also like

Messi Wants to Retire at Barcelona.

NBA Round up; Spurs extend 50 winning streak

2014 Australian Open: Nadal, Federer, Murray, Proceed Into Third Round.

Antoine Griezman

FC Barcelona Ends 2019 As League Leader Following Impressive Victory Over Alaves

2013/14 Glo Premier League Season Kicks Off February 23.

Formula One Champion Vettel Clinches 2014 Laureus Award

Liverpool Sign Brazilian Forward, Firmino From Hoffenheim

United Convinced They Can Lure Ronaldo Back Home in A ‘Player-Plus-Cash’ Deal.

Results Have been Good, We Also Need Identity On The Pitch – Arsenal’s Coach, Unai Emery.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *