Nigerian Striker, Olanrewaju Kayode Unveils Multi-million Naira Mansion

Super Eagles star Olanrewaju Kayode kicked off the new year on a very bright note, as he just unveiled his multi-million naira mansion.

The 26-year-old forward who has scored eight goals and five assists for his Turkish topflight side Gaziantep Football Club this campaign, shared the picture of the edifice on social media.

Located in the Lekki axis of Lagos state, the two-story building boasts of an elevator, a gym, a cinema and many other modern-day facilities that will keep the occupants highly comfortable.

Kayode launched this new mansion barely three years after dedicating his house in the Victoria Garden City estate on the Island.

See post below: