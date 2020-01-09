Nigerian Student Reunites With Mom, Family After 13 Years (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a viral video shared on the Internet, the heartfelt moment where a Nigerian student was reunited with her mom and siblings was captured.

In the video, the student was ushered in by some lectures after her mother had planned to surprise her.

Tagging the video as ‘best clip ever’ the mother shared it as she advised parents who have been apart with their children for a long time.

It was also gathered that it was the first time for her to also meet her brother who had lived with the mother.

