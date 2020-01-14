Nigerian Woman Trafficked To Lebanon For Slavery Regains Freedom

by Verity Awala

Nigerian lady ‘trafficked to Lebanon’ regains freedom

A Nigerian lady who was said to have been trafficked to Lebanon has now regained her freedom.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), revealed this via Twitter, on Monday.

She said Omolola Ajayi(23), has been handed over to Goni Zanna Bura, in Beirut and that the alleged trafficker had been arrested in Nigeria, including her boss in Lebanon.

Ajayi, in a video which was shared online, had tried out for help, saying that a friend of her family introduced her to a man who brought her to Lebanon with the promise that she would work as an English tutor in the country.

Read Also: President Buhari Says Slavery Still Exists

The single mother, who is from Kwara said when she arrived in Lebanon, she found out that she had been sold into slavery while her passport was created.

She begged for help from Nigerians saying she doesn’t want to die like other victims.

Dabiri-Erewa also said that the Lebanese boss will have to provide her ticket and her passport for her to return to Nigeria and that he would be reported to the ministry of foreign affairs in Lebanon and charged to court.

She said Omolola is expected to return next week.

 

 

Tags from the story
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Ajayi Omolola, Lebanon, slavery
1

You may also like

Aregbesola receives 21 Day Ultimatum from PDP

Nigerian Woman Completely Damages Her Maid’s Reproductive System With Torture In Anambra State (Photos)

Gbenga Daniel Sues Amosun for Defamation

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu: What We Would Do To Any Governor Owing Salaries That Comes Abroad

Bournemouth stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

I'm innocent of all fraud allegations against me - Saraki

Breaking News: Supreme Court dismisses case of Saraki’s loyalist in Kwara

Senate uncovers N1 trillion fraud in 2012 budget

Senate uncovers N1 trillion fraud in 2012 budget

Fake blind beggars using rented kids, arrested in Anambra state

Headless Body of a Lady Found dumped inside a Suitcase by roadside in Edo state (Graphic Photos)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *