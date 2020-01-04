Nigerians Can’t Continue Going Overseas For Medicals Treatment: Buhari

by Eyitemi Majeed
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigerians need to stop going abroad for medicals because it is not good for the image of the country.

This was made known by Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, who represented Buhari during the inauguration and handover of completed projects to the management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

His words:

“Nigerians have suffered so much going abroad for medical treatment. This is not good for us and it must stop, because we can’t afford it again,” he said.

