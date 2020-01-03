Nigerians Deserves Phd In Madness: Daddy Freeze (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has taken to his Instagram page to lament on the decay in the Nigerian society.

OAP Daddy Freeze
The controversial OAP pointed out that Nigeria as a country deserves PhD in madness.

He made this statement while reacting to a group of painters painting a bad road in Lagos.

The controversial OAP queried who ordered the painting of the bad road which caused heavy traffic on the road, instead of fixing the damaged part of the road.

See his post below:

0

